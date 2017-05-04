Wendy Raquel Robinson’s ‘Hope In The Hood’ Honors A Community Gem

Wendy Raquel Robinson is writing, directing and producing the original musical Hope In The Hood to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Amazing Grace Conservatory.
The performance will be held at the Gindi Auditorium at the American Jewish University in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, May 6, 2017 and Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 7:00 PM.
Check out the full interview below.
