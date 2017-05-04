Adina Howard Is Back Like She Never Left!

After a 10-year hiatus, Adina Howard is back with new music!
The Freak Like Me singer’s new album Resurrection is packed with hits that will get you on your feet like her classic songs but will also show her growth with her inspirational single Blasphemy.
Howard chatted with the TJMS crew all about her new album, why she returned to music and so much more below.
