TJMS
Home > TJMS

Adina Howard Is Back Like She Never Left!

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

After a 10-year hiatus, Adina Howard is back with new music!

The Freak Like Me singer’s new album Resurrection is packed with hits that will get you on your feet like her classic songs but will also show her growth with her inspirational single Blasphemy.


Howard chatted with the TJMS crew all about her new album, why she returned to music and so much more below.


Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Aging Where? Celebrities Who Look Better With Time

30 photos Launch gallery

Aging Where? Celebrities Who Look Better With Time

Continue reading Aging Where? Celebrities Who Look Better With Time

Aging Where? Celebrities Who Look Better With Time

We take a look at the celebrities who are aging gracefully, and those of who might even look better now!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak
Kim Zolciak Offers To Have Daughter Perform…Um…An Oral…
 1 hour ago
05.04.17
Tamar Braxton Debuts Song ‘My Man’ Inspired By…
 1 hour ago
05.04.17
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu Announces Badu Vs. Everythang Tour
 2 hours ago
05.04.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Who Called Child Protective Services On…
 12 hours ago
05.04.17
Mommy Talk: Kelly Rowland Starts Her Own YouTube Channel
 15 hours ago
05.04.17
Phaedra Parks Responds To ‘RHOA’ Reunion Backlash
 16 hours ago
05.03.17
Lessons We Learned From La La Amid Carmelo…
 18 hours ago
05.04.17
Former NBA Star Sacrifices Body To Save Children…
 22 hours ago
05.04.17
American Artist Saves Rosa Parks’ Family Home From…
 22 hours ago
05.04.17
#TeamBeautiful Pays Homage To The Black Kings Of…
 23 hours ago
05.04.17
Taraji P. Henson On How To Be Successful
 1 day ago
05.03.17
Leela James Shares New Music: “Hard For Me”
 1 day ago
05.03.17
Tea Talk Episode 9: Peter Thomas’ Drunk Shenanigans,…
 2 days ago
05.03.17
Colin Kaepernick Pays It Forward By Donating Suits…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Photos