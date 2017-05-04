Michelle Obama Says She And Barack Will Keep Fighting For What They Believe

Photo by

Michelle Obama Says She And Barack Will Keep Fighting For What They Believe

#45 won't ever stop the former First Lady and the former president from tackling the issues they fight for.

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty


Former First Lady Michelle Obama is clear: No matter what #45 does and says, she and former President Obama are always going to fight for what they believe.

According to the Huff Postdays after the Trump administration denied reports about ending the former first lady’s 2015 global education initiative “Let Girls Learn,” Mrs. Obama stressed that she and her husband will continue to advocate for the issues they are passionate about.

“Excited by the potential of the Obama Pres. Center,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “Barack [and] I will continue to champion the issues close to our hearts, including girls ed[ucation].”

The Chicago Tribune wrote that the couple traveled to south side of Chicago on Wednesday to preview a design for the forthcoming center in the city. This is Mr. Obama second and Mrs. Obama’s first Chicago appearance since they left the White House.

Their goal is tp amplify the Barack Obama Foundation, the center will include a museum, a library (hosted by University of Chicago), offices and an event space, the Huff Po noted. 

SOURCE: Huff Post; The Chicago Tribune

