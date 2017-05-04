Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Phaedra Parks Responds To ‘RHOA’ Reunion Backlash

Everybody knows that Phaedra Parks is not about to take any responsibility for the drama among the cast this season.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty


Phaedra Parks is feeling like a scapegoat after the part 3 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion.

If you ask Phaedra, you’ll want to take your tea with a grain of salt. This Sunday, Porsha Williams dropped the bomb that Phaedra was the original source of rumors about who Kandi Burruss has been sleeping with.

As Phaedra suggested to People.com, though, she simply doesn’t have the time to be stirring up trouble. So, in her mind, the rest of the cast is ganging up on her.

“It’s funny to think that I have any additional time to be caught up in gossip,” she said. “I have several jobs, as we know, and I have two small children. But I think everyone always has to blame someone.”

And Phaedra is completely unbothered by allegations that she spends her days digging up dirt on her cast mates and sprinkling it about the ATL. If anything, the lawyer indirectly accuses Kandi of being preoccupied with her affairs.

“I’m sure the footage speaks for itself,” Phaedra said nonchalantly.

“My every scene is not talking about anyone on the show except for what’s going on in my personal life. Others can’t stop mentioning me,” she said. “Their whole family mentions me. They’re whole staff mentions me. It’s just endless mentioning of me!”

Hmmm, it feels like the video may not backup Phaedra‘s assertions. And Bravo has not been shy about pulling receipts on her throughout the reunion.

Anyway, we’re sure she’ll have much more to say the RHOA season 9 reunion wraps up with part 4 on Sunday.

RELATED STORIES:

#ISaidWhatISaid: NeNe Leakes Drags Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks

‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Porsha Reveals Phaedra As Her Source Of Lies

Fix It, Jesus: Phaedra Parks’ Camp Blames Apollo Nida For Divorce Disruption

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Phaedra Parks Responds To ‘RHOA’ Reunion Backlash

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Phaedra Parks Responds To ‘RHOA’ Reunion Backlash
 4 hours ago
05.03.17
#TeamBeautiful Pays Homage To The Black Kings Of…
 11 hours ago
05.03.17
Taraji P. Henson On How To Be Successful
 12 hours ago
05.03.17
Leela James Shares New Music: “Hard For Me”
 13 hours ago
05.03.17
Tea Talk Episode 9: Peter Thomas’ Drunk Shenanigans,…
 1 day ago
05.03.17
Colin Kaepernick Pays It Forward By Donating Suits…
 1 day ago
05.02.17
The Gabby Douglas ‘Shero’ Barbie Is Here &…
 1 day ago
05.03.17
This High School Senior Didn’t Have A Date…
 2 days ago
05.03.17
Dubai World Cup
Janet Jackson Posts Video Message About Baby, Divorce…
 2 days ago
05.03.17
Rihanna Has The Look On The Red Carpet Look
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 2 days ago
05.02.17
#ISaidWhatISaid: NeNe Leakes Drags Porsha Williams And Phaedra Parks
 2 days ago
05.02.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Joseline’s Birthing Special Tones Down The Drama
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Prince’s Estate Wants To Create A Reality Show
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Photos