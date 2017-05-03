TJMS
Rick Fox Hints At A Possible Reunion With Gigi On ‘Greenleaf’

Foxy NC staff
Oh no Greenleafers, after tonight’s episode we are going to have to wait months for its return!

Rick Fox who plays Darius, the gorgeous journalist and Grace “Gigi” Greenleaf’s love interest, called into The Tom Joyner Morning Show to discuss what to expect in tonight’s mid-season finale.

Check out the interview below.


Greenleaf airs tonight at 10pm/9c. The final eight episodes of this season will air in August.

Photos