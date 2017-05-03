Republican Leader Apologizes For Offensive Facebook Attack On Keith Ellison

Minnesota’s Republican Party apologized Tuesday for a hateful message targeting Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) that a state party official posted on Facebook, WCCO-TV reports.
The post appeared Monday night on the party’s official 7th Congressional District Facebook page before it was removed several hours later.
It depicted Ellison on a hunting trip with a shotgun, posing with a wild turkey he apparently shot. A caption calls the congressman the “Head Muslim Goat Humper,” a reference to Ellison’s religion.
The post said Ellison and Minnesota Democratic Congressman Collin Peterson are “hunting buddies,” and posed the question: “Does that mean Muslim refugees coming to western Minnesota?”
Minnesota’s newly elected Republican Party chair, Jennifer Carnahan, told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that the person responsible for the post “resigned immediately.” She decline to identify the individual.
“I don’t condone that behavior,” she said, according to WCCO-TV. “It was repugnant behavior that is not representative of our party or our values.”
Ken Martin, the state’s Democratic Party chair, applauded Carnahan for acting quickly and noted a surge in “threatening behavior and fear mongering” since President Donald Trump’s election, WCCO-TV reported.
Ellison, who serves as deputy chair of the National Democratic Party, tweeted his appreciation to Martin for “denouncing hate.”
SOURCE: WCCO-TV, Minneapolis Star-Tribune
SEE ALSO:
Watch: Keith Ellison Calls For Trump Impeachment Probe
It’s Official: Hate Crimes Rise Under Trump
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
55 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 55
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 55
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 55
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 55
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 55
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 55
7. Family Portrait
Source:Instagram
7 of 55
8. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
8 of 55
9. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
9 of 55
10. Fun In The Sun
Source:Instagram
10 of 55
11. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
11 of 55
12. Hawaiian Holidays
Source:Instagram
12 of 55
13. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
13 of 55
14. A Young Malia & Sasha
Source:Instagram
14 of 55
15. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
15 of 55
16. Daddy's Girl
Source:Instagram
16 of 55
17. Barack & Sasha
Source:Instagram
17 of 55
18. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
18 of 55
19. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
19 of 55
20. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
20 of 55
21. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
21 of 55
22. Obama & Sasha
Source:Instagram
22 of 55
23. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
23 of 55
24. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
24 of 55
25. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
25 of 55
26. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
26 of 55
27. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
27 of 55
28. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
28 of 55
29. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
29 of 55
30. The Obamas Family Portrait
Source:Instagram
30 of 55
31. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
31 of 55
32. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
32 of 55
33. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
33 of 55
34. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
34 of 55
35. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
35 of 55
36. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
36 of 55
37. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
37 of 55
38. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
38 of 55
39. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
39 of 55
40. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
40 of 55
41. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
41 of 55
42. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
42 of 55
43. Family Support
Source:Getty
43 of 55
44. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
44 of 55
45. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
45 of 55
46. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
46 of 55
47. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
47 of 55
48. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
48 of 55
49. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
49 of 55
50. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
50 of 55
51. Growing Up In The White House
Source:Instagram
51 of 55
52. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
52 of 55
53. Malia & Obama
Source:Instagram
53 of 55
54. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
54 of 55
55. Christmas Tree Lighting
Source:Getty
55 of 55