TREND REPORT: The 2017 Met Gala Was Red Haute Fashion Mixed With Style You Can Train For

The 2017 Met Gala brought red carpet realness through avant-garde architecture and stylish innovation. This years’ theme celebrated Japanese fashion designer, Rei Kawakubo and her high-fashion line, Comme des Garçons (she is also the founder of Dover Street Market). The Met Gala is not only one of the most coveted events by celebrities and fashion designers alike, it is also the annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute as well as to kick-off their annual exhibit.

This year’s exhibit is Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the Inbetween and will focus on the “in-betweenness” and examine the space between boundaries as well as the interstitiality in her work through 140 ensembles she has created from the 1980’s up until present day. The exhibit is on view at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art beginning on May 4th, 2017 until September 4th, 2017.

Given this forward-looking and experimental theme, I knew the red carpet would do anything but disappoint. While some celebs stayed on theme, others simply did their own thing. Nevertheless, here is what was trending on the red carpet in fashion and beauty.

RED HAUTE

Go red. Did a memo go out that this was the color of the night? Everyone was in it. Red on the red carpet is hard, but theis for fashion excellence and our celebs showed out in this color.came all the way thru on theme, paying homage to Rei Kawakubo and wearing Comme des Garçons Fall/Winter 2017.

did not disappoint in this custom, ruffled one shoulder, corset gown. She looks stunning and on theme with these cascading ruffles. She brought the (fashion) drama and was definitely one of the best dressed of the night, proving that fashion is for all sizes.

Go red all the way. Another trend within the red trend that was spotted was sporting a red gown and a bold red lip. Rita wore a beautifulgown and gave us a matching lip, with her innovative hairstyle, she’s giving me modern day Old Hollywood (if there isn’t such a thing, then Rita Ora just created it).

mixed red with some chain gang style to accent hergown.

FASHION YOU CAN TRAIN FOR

made such an entrance that evenhad to take a seat! If you are getting ready for a night out on a town, add a train to truly make a grand entrance. Lots of our celebs had trains on their gowns that led to some really stand out (and stylish) looks.

showed up and showed out with her newest accessory: her baby bump! The royal baby ofdefinitely made an entrance with this jewel tonegreen gown.

The Met Gala had a theme. Comme des Garçons is not just any theme. It is THE theme. This was not the time to wear a basic black dress or go to your tried and true see through dress. You were supposed to go for eccentric, for head turning, for INNOVATION. Rihanna did just that and receives best dressed for the evening. She wore custom Comme des Garçons and looks like a blooming flower.

arrived in a blue Comme des Garçons knee length dress with oversized sleeves and a floral print. I’m loving her metallic shoes she’s rocking. This look is fun and funky and perfect Met Gala attire. Tracee kept her makeup and hair clean and simple, leaving the entire focus to her dress (which is fabulous).

Beauties, what trend did you like best on the red carpet? Which celeb did you find best (and worst) dressed? Tell us in the comments!

