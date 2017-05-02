Tea Talk Episode 9: Peter Thomas’ Drunk Shenanigans, Mila J’s New EP & Kendall Kyndall Exclusive Interview

@RaeHolliday and @Shamika_Sanders sit down with guest host Mila J and debut an EXCLUSIVE interview with #bestfran Kendall Kyndall on this episode of ‘Tea Talk.’

RELATED STORIES:

‘Tea Talk’ Episode 8: Are Tiny & T.I. Over?

‘Tea Talk’ Episode 7: Tami Roman EXCLUSIVE Sit Down

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: