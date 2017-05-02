This High School Senior Didn’t Have A Date For Prom, So She Brought Her Harvard Acceptance Letter Instead

Danielle Jennings

No one asked Priscilla Samey to prom so she took her Harvard acceptance letter instead. https://t.co/I9Xl24ofbP pic.twitter.com/cocTqfPulh — Mic (@mic) May 1, 2017

A Minnesota teen won the internet this week when she decided to take a rather unconventional date to her senior prom this year.

17-year-old Priscilla Samey didn’t let the fact that she had no date for her senior prom get her down—in fact she opted to celebrate her future instead. According to Mic, Samey showed up to the most festive night for a high school senior with her Harvard acceptance letter, which served as her date since no one asked her to the prom.

Samey just proved that not only do #GirlsRock, but #BlackGirl Magic still reigns supreme! She said of her prom date choice, “I took a date that was pretty low maintenance, so I didn’t have to pay for his dinner.” Samey elaborated saying that she saved money on her dress, which was an homage to her African culture, because it was made by a family friend.

Her sister reportedly gave her the idea to take her college admission to prom and Samey said she just ran with it. The choice was met with praise from her classmates as well. She stated, “They all thought it was so funny and cute. I didn’t get any negative feedback like I thought I would and they all were very proud and supportive.”

And Samey didn’t just get accepted to one Ivy League school, she was accepted to all seven of them! She received a full ride to Harvard, but was also accepted to Yale, Princeton, University of Pennsylvania, Cornell, Columbia and Brown. She plans to major in political science with a pre-law track at Harvard and plans to get both her juris doctorate and a degree in business administration so she can go into business law.

Keep on slaying, girl!

DON’T MISS:

Colin Kaepernick Pays It Forward By Donating Suits To NYC Parolees

The Gabby Douglas ‘Shero’ Barbie Is Here & It’s Super Cute

Lala Anthony Threw Subtle Public Shade At Carmelo Anthony During The Met Gala

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: