Colin Kaepernick Pays It Forward By Donating Suits To NYC Parolees

If football doesn't work out, Kaepernick definitely has a future in community service.

Danielle Jennings
Colin Kaepernick is one of the few public figures who consistently makes headlines for all the right reasons. This time the football star decided to help those recently out on parole, by giving them a leg up on the employment process.

As reported by The Root, he recently paid it forward and donated boxes of custom-made suits to parolees in New York City.

Over the weekend, Kaepernick made a visit to a New York City parole office and donated two large boxes of custom-made suits to benefit 100 Suits for 100 Men, an organization that provides men and women transitioning from prison with free suits to help with their job search.

The CEO of 100 Suits, Kevin Livingston, said Kaepernick “was a great partner, he went above and beyond all expectations to help give these guys a second chance.” Livingston continued his high praise of Kaepernick, stating “He’s a hero in my eyes, he’s a hero in the eyes of the guys who are going to be receiving these suits. Colin, you’re the man to me, you’re a hero to the men of South Jamaica, Queens.”

 

 

