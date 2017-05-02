Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jaden Smith Brings A Hair-y Accessory To The 2017 Met Gala

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Jaden Smith attended the 2017 Met Gala looking oh-so-dapper. The son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith recently cut off his locs, revealing quite a charming look.

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Outside Arrivals

Source: Noam Galai / Getty


He arrived to the 2017 Met Gala in an all black Louis Vuitton ensemble and a blonde, low cut. While he sported a pair of grillz with diamond encrusted fangs, that wasn’t even his most interesting accessory.

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Venturelli / Getty


Jaden might not be ready to let go of his locs just yet. The 18-year-old held them proudly in his hand on the red carpet and smiled for the cameras.

Beauties, we have to know: is this HAUTE or NAUGHT?!

Take our poll below.


DON’T MISS:

Jaden Smith Discusses Self-Esteem, Bearing The Burden, And The Problem With The Internet

This Columnist Went Way Too Far With Jaden And Willow Smith Comments

Bigger Than A Skirt: Jaden Smith Challenges Sexuality In New Louis Vuitton Campaign

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jaden Smith Brings A Hair-y Accessory To The 2017 Met Gala

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Colin Kaepernick Pays It Forward By Donating Suits…
 2 hours ago
05.02.17
Dubai World Cup
Janet Jackson Posts Video Message About Baby, Divorce…
 6 hours ago
05.02.17
Rihanna Has The Look On The Red Carpet Look
 7 hours ago
05.02.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 9 hours ago
05.02.17
#ISaidWhatISaid: NeNe Leakes Drags Porsha Williams And Phaedra Parks
 16 hours ago
05.02.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Joseline’s Birthing Special Tones Down The Drama
 17 hours ago
05.02.17
Prince’s Estate Wants To Create A Reality Show
 17 hours ago
05.02.17
San Diego Man Goes On Shooting Rampage After…
 18 hours ago
05.02.17
Jesse Williams & Aryn Drake-Lee Are Co-Parenting
 21 hours ago
05.02.17
Mama Tina’s Inaugural #WearableArtGala Brings Out The Best…
 23 hours ago
05.02.17
Utah Jazz v LA Clippers - Game Seven
Beyonce Is All Of Us When We Were…
 1 day ago
05.01.17
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Porsha Reveals Phaedra As Her Source…
 2 days ago
05.01.17
Mary J. Blige Says She Had To Rewrite…
 2 days ago
05.01.17
Sneak Peak At Season 2 Of Queen Sugar
 2 days ago
04.30.17
Photos