HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jaden Smith Brings A Hair-y Accessory To The 2017 Met Gala

Jaden Smith attended the 2017 Met Gala looking oh-so-dapper. The son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith recently cut off his locs, revealing quite a charming look.
He arrived to the 2017 Met Gala in an all black Louis Vuitton ensemble and a blonde, low cut. While he sported a pair of grillz with diamond encrusted fangs, that wasn’t even his most interesting accessory.
Jaden might not be ready to let go of his locs just yet. The 18-year-old held them proudly in his hand on the red carpet and smiled for the cameras.
Beauties, we have to know: is this HAUTE or NAUGHT?!
Take our poll below.
