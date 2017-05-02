Dr. Ian Smith Wants You To Drop Sugar

Your browser does not support iframes.

You’ll be surprised where you can find sugar… it’s literally in everything!

Dr. Ian Smith stopped by The Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about his latest book Blast The Sugar Out and the negative effects of sugar on the body.

@DoctorIanSmith schooled us on sugar today. Look how much we eat on avg in a day, week and month! 😵[Swipe left] A post shared by Tom Joyner (@flyjocktomjoyner) on May 2, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

Check out the full interview above!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.