TJMS
Home > TJMS

Dr. Ian Smith Wants You To Drop Sugar

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


You’ll be surprised where you can find sugar… it’s literally in everything!

Dr. Ian Smith stopped by The Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about his latest book Blast The Sugar Out and the negative effects of sugar on the body.

 

@DoctorIanSmith schooled us on sugar today. Look how much we eat on avg in a day, week and month! 😵[Swipe left]

A post shared by Tom Joyner (@flyjocktomjoyner) on

 

Check out the full interview above!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Shrinking Celebrities

38 photos Launch gallery

Shrinking Celebrities

Continue reading Shrinking Celebrities

Shrinking Celebrities

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Leela James Shares New Music: “Hard For Me”
 47 mins ago
05.03.17
Tea Talk Episode 9: Peter Thomas’ Drunk Shenanigans,…
 18 hours ago
05.03.17
Colin Kaepernick Pays It Forward By Donating Suits…
 23 hours ago
05.02.17
The Gabby Douglas ‘Shero’ Barbie Is Here &…
 23 hours ago
05.03.17
This High School Senior Didn’t Have A Date…
 24 hours ago
05.03.17
Dubai World Cup
Janet Jackson Posts Video Message About Baby, Divorce…
 1 day ago
05.03.17
Rihanna Has The Look On The Red Carpet Look
 1 day ago
05.02.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
05.02.17
#ISaidWhatISaid: NeNe Leakes Drags Porsha Williams And Phaedra Parks
 2 days ago
05.02.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Joseline’s Birthing Special Tones Down The Drama
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Prince’s Estate Wants To Create A Reality Show
 2 days ago
05.02.17
San Diego Man Goes On Shooting Rampage After…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Jesse Williams & Aryn Drake-Lee Are Co-Parenting
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Mama Tina’s Inaugural #WearableArtGala Brings Out The Best…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Photos