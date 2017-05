Your browser does not support iframes.

05/02/17 – Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Giselle Burgess, the founder of Girl Scout Troop 6000, a NYC based Girls Scout Troop for homeless girls.

Learn more about the organization here.

This morning I am going #insideherstory with a story that is near and dear to my heart as a former #girlscout. Tune in as I interview the leader of troop 6000, NYC's first troop for homeless girls. @flyjocktomjoyner #tomjoynermorningshow 8:15 am EST. A post shared by Jacque Reid (@jacquereid) on May 2, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

