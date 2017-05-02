The Officer Who Killed Jordan Edwards Must Be Fired & Arrested Immediately

Shaun King

Your browser does not support iframes.

I am so angry right now that I have to admit I’m struggling to put one sentence in front of the other. Police murdered a boy, then lied about it to cover it up, only to be exposed a few hours ago. I think we will know the name Jordan Edwards for the rest of our lives.

At 3:11AM on this past Sunday morning, I received a terrible, gut-wrenching emergency email. I must admit that I get so many that it’s hard to keep up, but by sheer happenstance, I actually saw this one.

The email was titled “Shooting of an unarmed Black teen” and it read as follows:

Sir, My best friend’s son was murdered by the Balch Springs Police Department last night – just outside of the city of Dallas. He was 15 years old. His name is Jordan. The police never came to the hospital and have been of zero assistance. This family needs answers. He was leaving a party with his brothers. The police are still holding his brothers in jail. We need some help. Please.

Just a few hours earlier, a police officer in the sleepy town of Balch Springs, which is just about 15 miles east of Dallas, got a rifle and blew a boy’s head off with it. I won’t mince words – that’s exactly what happened. That boy, Jordan Edwards, was a brilliant, beautiful, beloved young brother – full of promise, gentle and kind, hopeful, handsome, athletic, and as smart they come – a 4.0 student who had no enemies on this earth. He was sweet but strong, light-hearted but determined, focused, but also a dreamer.

Like kids do as spring creeps into summer, and precisely as I did when I was his age, Jordan attended a simple house party this past Saturday night alongside nearly a hundred different kids from the community. His brother drove the family car there with Jordan and two of their buddies. They had permission to be there and permission to use the car. They were responsible kids.

At least one neighbor called the police because of the noise and the sheer volume of kids who showed up for the party. As police arrived, Jordan, his brother, and their friends got in their car and left.

They had not been drinking. They had not been smoking. They did not have knives or guns. They had not been fighting.

They simply got in their car and left.

Here is what police initially said happened,

“There was an unknown altercation with the vehicle backing down the road towards the officers in an aggressive manner. An officer shot at the vehicle, striking a front seat passenger. The individual was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

This was their full statement. It’s very clear and paints a particular picture of exactly what happened.

It was all a lie. From the very beginning the kids in the car said that absolutely was not what happened and had body cameras not been present, nobody would’ve believed them.

In a nervous press conference in which he fumbled over every other word, Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Faber retracted his first statement – strangely saying that he “unintentionally and incorrectly” claimed that the car backed “down the roads towards the officers in an aggressive manner” and that the car was actually driving away from the party when an officer they refuse to name got a rifle and fired multiple shots into the car, striking Jordan Edwards in the face, killing him right there in front of his brother and friends.

Really Chief Faber? You expect us to believe that you accidentally said these boys backed their car down the road at the officers “in an aggressive manner?” I don’t believe your misstatement was unintentional at all. That statement was very specific and was released in an attempt to absolve the officer. In fact, the rifle bullets came not through the back or front windows, but the side windows and struck Jordan right in the face as he sat in the front passenger seat.

Chief Faber now admits that after viewing the body camera video that he does not believe the shooting “met our core values.”

Then fire the man who murdered Jordan and arrest him right now. Nothing short of this is acceptable. Truthfully, even that is not enough, but it’s a start, and it needs to happen quickly.



Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.