Would You Drink This New Pickle Soda?

Are you old enough to remember the “mumps test”? Your parents would give you a swig of dill pickle juice and watch you scream in anguish, confirming that you have indeed contracted a case of the mumps.

Fast forward to 2017, the internet is both excited and yucked out about an unusual new drink. A candy company, Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop located in Ohio and Pennsylvania wants to tantalize your palate with a pickle juice—flavored soda made with pure cane sugar.

Calling All Pickle Lovers: Pickle Juice Soda Now Exists https://t.co/22bREOvj6d — Country Living (@CountryLiving) May 1, 2017

