Would You Drink This New Pickle Soda?

Jodi Berry
Garlic Dill Pickles

Source: thislilpiglet.net / http://www.thislilpiglet.net

Are you old enough to remember the “mumps test”? Your parents would give you a swig of dill pickle juice and watch you scream in anguish, confirming that you have indeed contracted a case of the mumps.

Fast forward to 2017, the internet is both excited and yucked out about an unusual new drink. A candy company, Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop located in Ohio and Pennsylvania wants to tantalize your palate with a pickle juice—flavored soda made with pure cane sugar.

Tasty Summer Drinks & Snacks To Bring To The Cookout

pickled juice flavored soda

