Would You Drink This New Pickle Soda?

Are you old enough to remember the “mumps test”? Your parents would give you a swig of dill pickle juice and watch you scream in anguish, confirming that you have indeed contracted a case of the mumps.
Fast forward to 2017, the internet is both excited and yucked out about an unusual new drink. A candy company, Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop located in Ohio and Pennsylvania wants to tantalize your palate with a pickle juice—flavored soda made with pure cane sugar.
RELATED:
Tasty Summer Drinks & Snacks To Bring To The Cookout
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
10 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech1 of 10
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”2 of 10
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”3 of 10
4. “You have distracted from my creative process”4 of 10
5. “Ima let you finish….”5 of 10
6. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”6 of 10
7. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”7 of 10
8. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”8 of 10
9. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”9 of 10
10. “I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle.”10 of 10
comments – Add Yours