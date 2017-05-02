Lifestyle
Trump Administration Calls To End Michelle Obama’s Educational Program?

The White House is mum about the future of Michelle Obama's Let Girls Learn program.

Foxy NC staff
American Magazine Media Conference - Day 2

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty


The Trump administration has denied claims that it is shutting down Michelle Obama‘s initiative aimed at educating girls in developing nations.

Thus far, Donald Trump‘s first year in office has focused a handful of things: Playing golf, trying to push through unconstitutional laws, dodging those pesky tax return requests, and attempting to erase former President Barack Obama‘s legacy (impossible). Now, there have been reports that he’s going after one of Michelle‘s programs.

According to CNN, a Trump White House memo stated that the administration is aiming to immediately end the Let Girls Learn program that Barack and Michelle started in 2015. The program isn’t being completely dismantled, but only parts of it are being preserved. Furthermore, people working on the Let Girls Learn campaign have been told that it’s being shut down, so they can’t use the name anymore.

Peace Corps director Sheila Crowley informed the organization about the program being discontinued in a email stating, “Moving forward, we will not continue to use the ‘Let Girls Learn’ brand or maintain a stand-alone program.”

She continued by thanking volunteers for all of their hard work on the campaign, crediting them for its success until its abrupt end.

However, a White House spokeswoman claimed that “there have been no changes to the program.” Beyond that, no direct answers about the fate of the Let Girls Learn initiative as the White House directed all questions to reps for Melania Trump, who declined to make any comment on the matter.

The White House also skirted questions about whether the Let Girls Campaign would continue as a standalone program.

