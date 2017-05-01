Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jesse Williams & Aryn Drake-Lee Are Co-Parenting

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty


Jesse Williams and his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee are reportedly co-parenting despite their impending divorce.

According to TMZ, Jesse and Aryn have been separated for months while maintaining constant communication. The Grey’s Anatomy star allegedly moved out their family home weeks ago.

Jesse recently filming a video game in Paris where he was seen with Minka Kelly. Some fans are speculating around their relationship, but sources claim it’s strictly platonic.

RELATED STORIES:

Jesse Williams Requests Joint Custody Of Kids & Reportedly Denies Ex Spousal Support

Say It Ain’t So: Jesse Williams Reportedly Files For Divorce

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Jesse Williams & Aryn Drake-Lee Are Co-Parenting

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rihanna Has The Look On The Red Carpet Look
 15 mins ago
05.02.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 2 hours ago
05.02.17
#ISaidWhatISaid: NeNe Leakes Drags Porsha Williams And Phaedra Parks
 10 hours ago
05.02.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Joseline’s Birthing Special Tones Down The Drama
 10 hours ago
05.02.17
Prince’s Estate Wants To Create A Reality Show
 11 hours ago
05.02.17
San Diego Man Goes On Shooting Rampage After…
 11 hours ago
05.02.17
Jesse Williams & Aryn Drake-Lee Are Co-Parenting
 15 hours ago
05.02.17
Red Carpet Rundown: Mama Tina’s Inaugural #WearableArtGala Brings…
 17 hours ago
05.01.17
Utah Jazz v LA Clippers - Game Seven
Beyonce Is All Of Us When We Were…
 23 hours ago
05.01.17
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Porsha Reveals Phaedra As Her Source…
 1 day ago
05.01.17
Mary J. Blige Says She Had To Rewrite…
 2 days ago
05.01.17
Sneak Peak At Season 2 Of Queen Sugar
 2 days ago
04.30.17
#BlackGirlMagic: Watch Misty Copeland Surprise Young Ballerinas On TV
 2 days ago
05.01.17
Oh No! A Hacker Is Holding Season 5…
 2 days ago
05.01.17
Photos