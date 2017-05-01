From Racial Justice to Immigrants Rights, May Day Protests Span Across The U.S. And World

News One
From Racial Justice to Immigrants Rights, May Day Protests Span Across The U.S. And World

President Trump, whom many of the groups collectively oppose, deemed May 1 “Loyalty Day” instead.

Foxy NC staff
Though we in the proudly capitalist U.S. celebrate Labor Day in September, most of the world takes to the streets on May 1 to celebrate May Day, or International Workers Day, in deference to worker’s rights.

Ironically, May Day originated in the United States, after a May 1, 1886, Chicago strike for the eight-hour workday. USA Today reports that demonstrations by U.S. workers followed in coming decades, including a walkout by Arab workers in 1967 protesting U.S. support of Israel during the Six Day War and millions of black workers protesting after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

This year, hundreds of thousands are expected to take to the streets of the U.S. to protest President Trump’s policies and actions, with many disparate groups joined together under the anti-Trump banner.

The activists will take to the streets on issues from violent policing in black communities to environmental justice to the minimum wage, with clarion calls from groups that fight for the rights of the LGBTQ community, immigrants, women, and the poor.

There’s a real galvanization of all the groups this year,” said Fernanda Durand of CASA in Action, to USA Today. Durand’s protest is part of the Rise Up umbrella movement that organized more than 250 events in more than 200 cities focusing on immigrants’ rights.

Beyond the Moment is a coalition of racial-justice groups and include protests and marches in more than 50 cities, from Portland, Ore., to Miami. 

“There’s really a sense that we’re in this together,” said Erick Sanchez, another Washington-based organizer. “That an attack on one is an attack on all.”

Meanwhile, the man that everyone seems to fundamentally disagree with, President Trump released a statement Friday declaring May 1 “Loyalty Day” as a way to “recognize and reaffirm our allegiance to the principles” upon which America was built.” He called on all government buildings to display the U.S. flag and schools to observe the holiday with ceremonies.

Here are a few pics from May Day events around the U.S. and world:

SOURCE: USA Today

Photos