Beyonce Is All Of Us When We Were Sick And Tired Of Being Pregnant

No word on when Beyonce’s twin babies are due, but from the look of these pictures, she’s over the pregnancy part.

Last night, Jay Z and Beyonce were seen at the Clippers vs. Jazz game last night. They were sitting courtside and these pictures were captured of Queen Bey. Beyonce reminds us of ourselves (and how we felt) when we were pregnant.

@jayz and @beyonce all lived up, #Jayz has his hands on her belly …. #beyoncé A post shared by Nigeriatunes (@nigeriatunes) on May 1, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

Y’all know Bey just wants to get in the car so she can take those shoes off!

Beys feet tho..Pregnancy vibes💫💫#jayz#beyoncé#thecarters#loveyalltoomuch#guccivibes#fashion❤❤❤ A post shared by Toyin Fagbohun (@teewhyhive) on May 1, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

INSTADAILY: 53 Times LaLa Anthony Was A Slay Queen 56 photos Launch gallery INSTADAILY: 53 Times LaLa Anthony Was A Slay Queen 1. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 1 of 56 2. Source:Instagram 2 of 56 3. Source:Instagram 3 of 56 4. Source:Instagram 4 of 56 5. LaLa Anthony Source:Instagram 5 of 56 6. LaLa Anthony Source:Instagram 6 of 56 7. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 7 of 56 8. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 8 of 56 9. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 9 of 56 10. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 10 of 56 11. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 11 of 56 12. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 12 of 56 13. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 13 of 56 14. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 14 of 56 15. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 15 of 56 16. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 16 of 56 17. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 17 of 56 18. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 18 of 56 19. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 19 of 56 20. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 20 of 56 21. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 21 of 56 22. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 22 of 56 23. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 23 of 56 24. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 24 of 56 25. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 25 of 56 26. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 26 of 56 27. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 27 of 56 28. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 28 of 56 29. LaLa Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 29 of 56 30. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 30 of 56 31. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 31 of 56 32. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 32 of 56 33. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 33 of 56 34. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 34 of 56 35. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 35 of 56 36. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 36 of 56 37. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 37 of 56 38. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 38 of 56 39. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 39 of 56 40. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 40 of 56 41. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 41 of 56 42. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 42 of 56 43. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 43 of 56 44. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 44 of 56 45. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 45 of 56 46. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 46 of 56 47. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 47 of 56 48. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 48 of 56 49. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 49 of 56 50. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 50 of 56 51. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 51 of 56 52. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 52 of 56 53. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 53 of 56 54. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 54 of 56 55. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 55 of 56 56. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 56 of 56 Skip ad Continue reading INSTADAILY: 53 Times LaLa Anthony Was A Slay Queen INSTADAILY: 53 Times LaLa Anthony Was A Slay Queen

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark