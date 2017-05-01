Entertainment News
Beyonce Is All Of Us When We Were Sick And Tired Of Being Pregnant

Karen Clark
Utah Jazz v LA Clippers - Game Seven

Source: Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty

No word on when Beyonce’s twin babies are due, but from the look of these pictures, she’s over the pregnancy part.

Last night, Jay Z and Beyonce were seen at the Clippers vs. Jazz game last night. They were sitting courtside and these pictures were captured of Queen Bey. Beyonce reminds us of ourselves (and how we felt) when we were pregnant.

 

@jayz and @beyonce all lived up, #Jayz has his hands on her belly …. #beyoncé

A post shared by Nigeriatunes (@nigeriatunes) on

 

 

 

Y’all know Bey just wants to get in the car so she can take those shoes off!

Beys feet tho..Pregnancy vibes💫💫#jayz#beyoncé#thecarters#loveyalltoomuch#guccivibes#fashion❤❤❤

A post shared by Toyin Fagbohun (@teewhyhive) on

 

 

 

Photos