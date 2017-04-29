How Sway? Delta Pilot Says He Punched Woman To Break Up A Fight

Here's another story about an airline employee engaging in questionable behavior.

Foxy NC staff
United Shuttle Passengers

Source: David Butow / Getty


Can someone tell us what in the hell is going on with these airlines? Whether it’s getting dragged of a flight for refusing to give up your seat to getting kicked off for using the bathroom to having a steward almost hit you with your own stroller, it’s clear that flying is the new “Fight Club.”

This time it’s a Delta pilot caught on tape punching a female passenger to “de-escalate” a fight on a recent flight.

According to TMZ, the video shows the pilot trying to intervene in an attack between two women getting off the plane. It appears that he grabbed one of the women by the arm, hit her and then walked away while the women lay on the ground. The pilot defended his actions saying he was only trying to break up the fight.

The gossip site also wrote that they were told a Delta employee gave a supervisor the video almost immediately after the incident and that the staff was upset because security wasn’t called to intervene with the situation.

A rep for Delta acknowledged they were aware of the incident and says the company believes the pilot did nothing wrong:

“We became aware of this incident and a video last week and immediately removed the pilot from duty while we completed a thorough investigation. Local law enforcement was called to respond at the time of the incident. The pilot has since been returned to work as our investigation found that his actions deescalated an altercation between passengers on the jetway floor during deplaning.”

Granted people really shouldn’t be fighting period, but why wasn’t security called? What would have been the harm in that? And since when does using more violence equate to de-escalation?

SOURCE: TMZ

