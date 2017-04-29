Lifestyle
Angela Rye Destroys Omarosa At The National Action Network Convention: ‘You’re The President’s Apprentice’

At the 2017 National Action Network Convention, the political correspondent had very harsh words for the President and his Black aide.

Foxy NC staff
What Will It Take To End Unequal Treatment Of Blacks By The Police

At the 2017 National Action Network Convention in New York City, political correspondent Angela Rye had some harsh words for Omarosa Manigault. Earlier that day, the former reality star and Trump aide told the The Associate Press that Black folks are not working hard to work with Trump.

“We’re here waiting, willing to work with the community,” Manigault said. “This president wants to engage. It’s not a one-way street.”

Well according to Raw Story, Rye wasn’t having it, and used Rev. Al Sharpton’s event as a stage to express her disgust and frustration with Manigault, who spoke right before her.

“I’m going to bring the fire right now,” Rye said.

“Moments ago, we were joined by your president’s apprentice. The truth is, when you tell somebody you’re going to fight for them, I’m going to tell you how not to fight for them.”

“You don’t fight for them by putting forth a tax reform plan that cuts corporate tax rates but ignores the poor,” she continued.

“You don’t fight for them by cutting taxes for the rich, and ensuring that burden is going to be on the backs of the poor and ordinary black and brown people.”

Raw Story noted that the audience roared as Rye “slammed the president and Manigault — including the racist ‘birther”/conspiracy theory that brought Trump into national politics.”

“How you don’t fight for [your community] is by trivializing our first black president, Barack Obama, by questioning his citizenship, by questioning his validity.How you don’t fight for us is by pissing on me and telling me it’s rain.”

“Resist, y’all,” Rye concluded.

SOURCE: Raw Story

