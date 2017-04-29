SoNotLit: Twitter Toasts Ja Rule For Disastrous Fyre Festival

The Fyre Festival that was promoted as “the luxury Cochella of the Caribbean” turned out to be nothing more than “The Lord of The Flies” meets “The Hunger Games”—and apparently we have Ja Rule and his business partner Billy McFarland to thank for that.
This is what they promised: A super luxe weekend in the Bahamian Islands of Exuma rubbing elbows with supermodels—none of which were there—sipping cocktails in bungalows and listening to dope music from the likes of Blink 182 (yes they are still around), Major Lazer and Migost. They were told they would receive five-star meals prepared by the best of the best chefs.
“The best in food, art, music and adventure / once owned by Pablo Escobar / on the boundaries of the impossible / Fyre is an experience and festival / A quest / to push beyond those boundaries,” the video boasted.
FYI: None of this was cheap: According to NPR, passes, which included accommodations and chartered flights from Miami, started at $1,595 and stretched to package deals for $399,995, which included dinner with a performer. But as we all know, there was no paradise to be had on the island: It was nothing but a straight up dumpster fire that had artists canceling, folks stranded on an island with nothing more than Fema tents, bread with cheese slices to eat, stolen luggage and passports and lots of tears.
And expected, Twitter was not kind to the duo calling out their fraud as they ripped apart the wealthy millennials who shelled out thousands of dollars for this nonsense.
In a statement, Ja Rule stressed that he was “heartbroken” and that the festival was not a scam.
“We are working right now on getting everyone of the island SAFE that is my immediate concern…,” he wrote.
“I will make a statement soon I’m heartbroken at this moment my partners and I wanted this to be an amazing event it was NOT A SCAM as everyone is reporting I don’t know how everything went so left but I’m working to make it right by making sure everyone is refunded… I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT… but I’m taking responsibility I’m deeply sorry to everyone who was inconvenienced by this…”
McFarland told Rolling Stone that the weather was to blame and that next year he will make more time to plan the show properly.
“The weather unfortunately delayed flights and made them run into each other in terms of being close to when a lot of people were arriving. That was unfortunately something we had no control of, but it made things unacceptable for guests and we feel bad for it.”
“Next year, we will definitely start earlier. The reality is, we weren’t experienced enough to keep up.”
Bruh, ain’t gonna be a next year.
