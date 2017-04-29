SoNotLit: Twitter Toasts Ja Rule For Disastrous Fyre Festival

The Fyre Festival that was promoted as “the luxury Cochella of the Caribbean” turned out to be nothing more than “The Lord of The Flies” meets “The Hunger Games”—and apparently we haveand his business partnerto thank for that.

This is what they promised: A super luxe weekend in the Bahamian Islands of Exuma rubbing elbows with supermodels—none of which were there—sipping cocktails in bungalows and listening to dope music from the likes of Blink 182 (yes they are still around), Major Lazer and Migost. They were told they would receive five-star meals prepared by the best of the best chefs.

“The best in food, art, music and adventure / once owned by Pablo Escobar / on the boundaries of the impossible / Fyre is an experience and festival / A quest / to push beyond those boundaries,” the video boasted.

FYI: None of this was cheap: According to NPR, passes, which included accommodations and chartered flights from Miami, started at $1,595 and stretched to package deals for $399,995, which included dinner with a performer. But as we all know, there was no paradise to be had on the island: It was nothing but a straight up dumpster fire that had artists canceling, folks stranded on an island with nothing more than Fema tents, bread with cheese slices to eat, stolen luggage and passports and lots of tears.

#FyreFestival is being compared to refugee camps. Money spent there could go a lot further at an actual refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/PM3mRFmnCT — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 29, 2017

And expected, Twitter was not kind to the duo calling out their fraud as they ripped apart the wealthy millennials who shelled out thousands of dollars for this nonsense.

@Ruleyork but you had folks eating section 8 cheese sandwiches for $4000. FOH. You have no business having a block party, let alone this — Kellee Terrell (@kelleent) April 29, 2017

I just Googled"Fyre Festival" and I can't stop fucking laughing. Oh, Jesus. If you live for train wrecks, STRAP THE FUCK IN. — Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) April 28, 2017

And the rich kids at #fyrefestival will look up shout, "Save us!" And I will look down and whisper, "Pull yourself up by your bootstraps." — rebound @ NAH (@tehrebound) April 28, 2017

"United Airlines has created the model for how to destroy a brand overnight." #fyrefestival: "hold my beer*" (*Beer not provided) — Gatsby's Manservant (@notTHATmattfox) April 28, 2017

You paid $12k to go see Blink-182 headlined festival hosted by Ja Rule in 2017?!?!?!?!? #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/QcYj2z67vf — Meaks (@MeaksB) April 28, 2017

Every Bahama official right now: "No, I don't know who your father is." #fyrefestival — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) April 28, 2017

The #fyrefestival is really a social experiment where rich people get to live like the majority of people in developing countries. — Travis Keys (@thewritetbkeys) April 28, 2017

I barely want to pay $200 to see Beyonce & Rihanna and people out here paying 12K for Blink-182 and JaRule. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/BfQAFwnZFM — D (@blaircwaIdorfb) April 28, 2017

Someone at #FyreFestival told an ABC News rep that there was no running water. Now imagine that for about two years. That's Flint. — Just Say Bro (@MrTrevorSlim) April 28, 2017

ja rule leaving the bahamas like pic.twitter.com/HwqpAYlW5N — how very (@adam_lewis) April 29, 2017

Is it wrong I'm reading the #fyrefestival tweets and ion care? But this Ja Rule meme got me in tears pic.twitter.com/Ohssqb9htt — Cool J (@DSwayZ) April 29, 2017

In a statement, Ja Rule stressed that he was “heartbroken” and that the festival was not a scam.

“We are working right now on getting everyone of the island SAFE that is my immediate concern…,” he wrote.

“I will make a statement soon I’m heartbroken at this moment my partners and I wanted this to be an amazing event it was NOT A SCAM as everyone is reporting I don’t know how everything went so left but I’m working to make it right by making sure everyone is refunded… I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT… but I’m taking responsibility I’m deeply sorry to everyone who was inconvenienced by this…”

McFarland told Rolling Stone that the weather was to blame and that next year he will make more time to plan the show properly.

“The weather unfortunately delayed flights and made them run into each other in terms of being close to when a lot of people were arriving. That was unfortunately something we had no control of, but it made things unacceptable for guests and we feel bad for it.”

“Next year, we will definitely start earlier. The reality is, we weren’t experienced enough to keep up.”

Bruh, ain’t gonna be a next year.

SOURCE: Twitter; Rolling Stone; NPR

