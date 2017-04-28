TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: The 25th Anniversary Of The LA Riots

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

This Saturday, April 29, the 25th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots will take place, marking a turbulent time in Black American history. The riots were ignited as a result of the acquittal of four white LAPD officers who beat Black motorist Rodney King to a pulp in 1991.

Tensions between the LAPD and communities of color have been high for decades and came to a boiling point in the wake of the trial of Sergeant Stacey Koon and officers Laurence Michael Powell, Timothy Wind, and Theodore Briseno, all of whom were indicted on March 15, 1991 by a city grand jury.

Soon after the trial’s fateful verdict, chaos ensued in the streets and was essentially viewed in live time by most of the world. Media coverage of the riots revealed an especially brutal beating of white trucker Reginald Denny, and Mayor Tom Bradley swiftly called for a state of emergency.

Gov. Pete Wilson called in the California National Guard with assistance from the U.S. Army and Marines. Over 9.000 troops took to the streets on April 30 and instilled an area-wide sundown curfew. The violent clashes and looting continued with King pleading for calm by way of his infamous “can we all get along” statement.

By May 4, over people were dead, thousands injured, and the city suffered $1 billion in damages. Between 11,000 and 12,000 people were arrested with many of those not connected to the riots.

The officers were indicted once more by a federal grand jury in August 1992 for violating King’s civil rights. The trials began in February 1993, ending in April of that year. In the end, Koon and Powell were both given 30 months in prison for their role in the beating. Juries failed to indict 17 other officers who stood by and watched King get beaten.

Although he sought $56 million in damages, the city awarded King just $3.8 million. In later years, King quietly moved into obscurity but resurfaced with a 2012 biography detailing his account of the events. In June of the same year, King was found dead in swimming pool.

He was 47.

Ironically, the anniversary happens as the relationship between police and Black communities across the nation remains strained. The rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and similar groups signal that there exists a wide chasm in the connection between protector and oppressor.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Bobby Brown Story Is Moving Forward on BET
 17 mins ago
04.28.17
TGIF: Inspiration to kick off your weekend with Fantasia
 1 hour ago
04.28.17
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson Meet & Greet
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Defines The Role…
 1 hour ago
04.28.17
High Angle View Of Beer Glasses On Table
Dear Pepsi, Please Take Notes From This Heineken…
 3 hours ago
04.28.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Declares What Will Be…
 14 hours ago
04.28.17
Black Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of This Photo…
 17 hours ago
04.28.17
'#DigitalLivesMatter' Atlanta Screening
WE 2017: Kountry Wayne Chops It Up with…
 20 hours ago
04.27.17
Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - April 13, 2017
WE 2017: Vivica A. Fox On What She…
 21 hours ago
04.27.17
Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their…
 22 hours ago
04.27.17
Ava DuVernay Teases Involvement In Rihanna + Lupita…
 23 hours ago
04.28.17
Caitlyn Jenner Says She Knew O.J. Simpson Did “It”
 23 hours ago
04.28.17
#ISSABae: Shirtless Lebron James Dancing In The Locker…
 24 hours ago
04.28.17
New Music: Musiq Soulchild- “Start Over”
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Oops. Serena Didn’t Mean To Tell Us She…
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Photos