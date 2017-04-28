Entertainment News
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Defines The Role Of An Artist

Jennifer Hall
“Artists are the gatekeepers to history.”

Taraji P. Henson believes that as an artist it is important that your art helps change the world. We see the talented star doing this constantly through her masterful portrayal of various characters on both the big and small screen.

Fearless when it comes to her craft, Henson does not shy away from a challenge and encourages others to do the same.

“You must step out of your comfort zone. Change is uncomfortable, but it’s good.”

The Light 103.9’s Melissa Wade caught up with Taraji P. Henson backstage at Women’s Empowerment 2017. See the full interview above!


Photos