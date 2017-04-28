Your browser does not support iframes.

The Taylor Girlz are taking the world by storm!

The energetic group of sisters hung backstage with K97.5’s Autumn Joi at Women’s Empowerment 2017.

Known for their “steal her man” challenges, the group explained the positive meaning behind the phrase and why they chose to call their followers “Brothers” — yes even their female fans.

Check out the full interview with Autumn Joi for all the fun!

WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage! 16 photos Launch gallery WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage! 1. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage! Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 1 of 16 2. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage! Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 2 of 16 3. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage! Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 3 of 16 4. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage! Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 4 of 16 5. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage! Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 5 of 16 6. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage! Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 6 of 16 7. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage! Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 7 of 16 8. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage! Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 8 of 16 9. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage! Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 9 of 16 10. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage! Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 10 of 16 11. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage! Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 11 of 16 12. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage! Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 12 of 16 13. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage! Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 13 of 16 14. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage! Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 14 of 16 15. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage! Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 15 of 16 16. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage! Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading WE 2017: The Taylor Girlz Share Why “Steal Her Man” Is So Dope! WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage!

