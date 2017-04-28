Entertainment News
WE 2017: The Taylor Girlz Share Why "Steal Her Man" Is So Dope!

Jennifer Hall
The Taylor Girlz are taking the world by storm!

The energetic group of sisters hung backstage with K97.5’s Autumn Joi at Women’s Empowerment 2017.

Known for their “steal her man” challenges, the group explained the positive meaning behind the phrase and why they chose to call their followers “Brothers” — yes even their female fans.

Check out the full interview with Autumn Joi for all the fun!


Photos