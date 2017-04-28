Black Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of This Photo Of Beyoncé Ordering Food

Everything Queen Bey does goes viral—whether it’s her pregnancy announcement, rocking dope maternity wear and now just ordering food.
See on Wednesday, Beyoncé posted a bunch of pictures of her at Roc Nation SVP Lenny Santiago’s birthday bash and dinner. Wearing a stunning red bell sleeved gown, just like us, Bey has questions for the waitress about the menu.
And Black Twitter didn’t miss a beat taking this pic and meme-ing the hell out of it:
Ha!
Peep these other flawless pics of her from that night:
#Slay!
SOURCE: Instagram; Twitter
