Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

WE 2017: Kountry Wayne Chops It Up with Showtime Backstage [VIDEO]

Jennifer Hall
Leave a comment

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Despite the fact that Kountry Wayne can make an entire arena double over in laughter, comedy was not his first love. He originally wanted to be a rapper!


For the Latest Entertainment News:

However, this quickly changed when he noticed that most people were laughing at his rapping — so a comedian was born!

Check out more of Showtime’s interview with Kountry Wayne above!

Latest…

concert , Kountry Wayne , Showtime , WE 2017 , Women's Empowerment

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading WE 2017: Kountry Wayne Chops It Up with Showtime Backstage [VIDEO]

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'#DigitalLivesMatter' Atlanta Screening
WE 2017: Kountry Wayne Chops It Up with…
 7 hours ago
04.27.17
Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - April 13, 2017
WE 2017: Vivica A. Fox On What She…
 8 hours ago
04.27.17
Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their…
 9 hours ago
04.27.17
New Music: Musiq Soulchild- “Start Over”
 12 hours ago
04.27.17
Oops. Serena Didn’t Mean To Tell Us She…
 12 hours ago
04.27.17
George Clinton : Ain’t No funk In The Trump
 14 hours ago
04.27.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Insists On Holding L’s For Lucious
 24 hours ago
04.27.17
Click Flash: Ciara Does Mini-Maternity Shoot
 1 day ago
04.27.17
God Showed Out The Day I Met Oprah
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
04.26.17
Battle Of The Divas: Aretha Franklin And Dionne…
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Mary J Blige
Scandalous…Kendu Cheated On Mary J. Blige With Who???
 2 days ago
04.26.17
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Trending
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Is Fed Up…
 2 days ago
04.26.17
John Legend Tell Us How You Really Feel…
 2 days ago
04.26.17
Photos