WE 2017: Vivica A. Fox On What She Thinks About Her Haters [VIDEO]

Jennifer Hall
FOXY’s Jodi Berry kicked it backstage at Women’s Empowerment with everyone’s favorite homegirl, Vivica A. Fox.

When asked about how she made it despite the naysayers Vivica shared her mantra, “Make your haters your congratulators.”


The talented star has been in the entertainment business for over three decades, amassing the kind of success that many can only dream about.

“You have to have a strong belief in yourself — in your dream — and know that things don’t happen overnight; that it requires work and persistence.”

Find out how Vivica manages to keep her composure around all those beautiful black men on Black Magic and more in the interview above!

