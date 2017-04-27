WE 2017: Vivica A. Fox On What She Thinks About Her Haters [VIDEO]

FOXY’s Jodi Berry kicked it backstage at Women’s Empowerment with everyone’s favorite homegirl, Vivica A. Fox.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
When asked about how she made it despite the naysayers Vivica shared her mantra, “Make your haters your congratulators.”
For the Latest Entertainment News: Follow @Foxy107104
The talented star has been in the entertainment business for over three decades, amassing the kind of success that many can only dream about.
“You have to have a strong belief in yourself — in your dream — and know that things don’t happen overnight; that it requires work and persistence.”
Find out how Vivica manages to keep her composure around all those beautiful black men on Black Magic and more in the interview above!
WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage!
16 photos Launch gallery
WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage!
1. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage!Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 1 of 16
2. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage!Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 2 of 16
3. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage!Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 3 of 16
4. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage!Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 4 of 16
5. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage!Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 5 of 16
6. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage!Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 6 of 16
7. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage!Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 7 of 16
8. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage!Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 8 of 16
9. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage!Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 9 of 16
10. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage!Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 10 of 16
11. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage!Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 11 of 16
12. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage!Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 12 of 16
13. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage!Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 13 of 16
14. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage!Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 14 of 16
15. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage!Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 15 of 16
16. WE 2017: K. Michelle Rips The Stage!Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 16 of 16
Latest…
- WE 2017: Kountry Wayne Chops It Up with Showtime Backstage [VIDEO]
- WE 2017: Vivica A. Fox On What She Thinks About Her Haters [VIDEO]
- Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their Love On Social Media
- Sixth Grader Threatened With Suspension Because Haircut Features 2 Parts
comments – Add Yours