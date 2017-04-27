Lifestyle
Spring Trend Alert: We Found The Perfect Pink Pout In Vanessa Simmons’ Handbag

Foxy NC staff
Vanessa Simmons attended the Essence Best in Black Beauty on Wednesday night at the Sugar Factory in New York, NY. We caught up with the beauty at the Colgate Optic White pre-reception, where she shared exclusively with Hello Beautiful what’s in her bag.

Vanessa stays busy, raising her two-year-old daughter, Ava Marie and her collection that debuted at LA Fashion Week. The Queen Boss judge has collaborated on a line with Project Runway finalist Candice Cuoco. We had to know, what exactly is she keeping in that cute pastel bag?

My bag is so small, so there’s not too much in here,” she revealed. Vanessa pulled out her phone, cash, gum, and some chapstick. She revealed to #TeamBeautiful members, our Style and Beauty Editor, Danielle James and our Staff Writer, Keyaira Kelly that Dermelogica Climate Control Chapstick is a ‘must have’ for smooth lips.

Vanessa Simmons makeup

Source: Keyaira Kelly / Hello Beautiful


After ensuring her lips are like butter, how did she achieve her perfect pink pout? Pink and mauve lips are on trend for Spring/Summer 2017 and were on the runway during NYFW at the Tracy Reese show. Vanessa created this perfect shade by mixing Smashbox Be Legendary Liquid Lip in Bad and Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro in 500. To make sure her lipstick stays in place, she used Giorgio Armani Smooth Silk Lip Pencil in 12. Looking for a perfect mauve pink for your skintone? #TeamBeautiful tried out this lipstick from TrustFund Beauty that will work across all shades. Vanessa’s makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist, Renee Sanganoo (who also does her sister Angela!). How does she keep her smile so bright? With Colgate Optic White, she also teamed up with the brand to be their ambassador (makes sense with that perfect smile).

She looked so chic and flawless, rocking an Ezie kimono and set. Vanessa revealed exclusively to #TeamBeautiful that she’s loving the socks and pumps trend, “It’s so chic and so cute and so modern, but still has this 1950’s vibes!

What’s one trend she wishes would go away?

Showing too much booty and under boob, maybe I’m getting older, but I’m like, girl….that shouldn’t be out!

Beauties, head on over to our Instagram and watch our Insta Stories (quick! before it disappears) for behind the scenes of the event and more.

