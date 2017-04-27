Lifestyle
Just Ignorant And Scary: Men Brag About Taking Off Condoms During Consensual Sex In New Trend

Dangerous new trend called 'stealthing' glorifies men removing condoms during sex without permission.

A new trend called ‘stealthing’ involves men taking off their condoms during consensual sex without informing their partner.

According to USA Today, the disturbing trend is on the rise, with many experts struggling to get the practice labeled as sexual assault.

“As of yet, that statute does not exist,” said Tampa Defense Attorney Hunter Chamberlain.

Alexandra Brodsky, the lead author of the study conducted by the Columbia Journal Of Gender Law, discovered the trend while interviewing women who worked for rape crisis hotlines.

Rebecca, a doctoral student working for a local hotline, said many students would call in describing the incidents saying ‘I’m not sure this is rape, but…’

Kathleen Kempke, a worker for the Crisis Center Of Tampa Bay echoed Rebecca’s experience on the line, saying “I have had other cases that have been very similar to this. And they deserve the same kind of services and support that a victim that is raped by a stranger or a raped by an acquaintance would get.”

To make matters worse, online forums created by men glorifying the risky and violating behavior.

