That Moment Tamera Mowry Discovered Her Husband’s Screensaver Was Her Vagina

Oh iCloud photo galleries. They perfectly organize your precious memories and also save your nudes.
‘The Real’ host, Tamera Mowry, revealed the awkward moment she saw her ‘hoo-ha’ on her husband’s computer screen.
Mowry’s TV correspondent hubby Adam Housley defended the racy desktop photo, saying he didn’t expect the screensaver to pull from photos dating back to 2008. Mhmmm.
To make it worse, there were guests in the house at the time.
Mi vagina es su vagina, right?
Watch the hilarious moment below:
