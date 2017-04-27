Ava DuVernay Teases Involvement In Rihanna + Lupita Nyong’o Fan Film Idea

Ava DuVernay Teases Involvement In Rihanna + Lupita Nyong'o Fan Film Idea

And to think this all started over a tweet...

Danielle Jennings
Ahh, the power of social media! No one could have predicted that a series of tweets about a 2014 photo of Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o sitting side-by-side at a fashion show would spiral into an actual film idea with both ladies actually down to do it. Now, famed director Ava DuVernay discusses her potential involvement in the fan-made film idea.

While on a panel Monday night during Conversations on Creativity with Questlove hosted at Pratt Institute by The Roots’ drummer Questlove, Ava DuVernay addressed the potential heist film idea that has all of social media talking.

DuVernay spoke about the possibility of her involvement in the film, as well as Insecure star Issa Rae, in a detailed response:

“My twitter feed is in shambles,” DuVernay said. “I can’t even retweet anymore. It’s so many people over the last four days inundating me with it. It just feels nice like, ‘they like me, they picked me.’”

“But also, I think the main thing is the idea that the people want a certain kind of film. People want Black women in centered, powerful images that are complex and layered. And that have nuance beyond what we’re relegated to. And they want it from other Black women. They chose Black writers, with Issa. Issa text me like, ‘Yooo!’ She’s on the set of “Insecure” trying to be insecure. And all this great stuff is happening.” 

“So it just feels like, wow, this is a moment of Black women centered-ness. It’s an indicator of this voice is valid and it should be amplified. And so, I accept it as that.” 

You can check out the tweet that started it all BELOW, as well as Rihanna and Lupita’s responses:

 

 

