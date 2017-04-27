LeToya Luckett: ‘I’ve Loved Hard & Had Challenges’; Talks New Album, Destiny’s Child

Your browser does not support iframes.

LeToya Luckett is revealing the ups and downs of her love life through her new music.

Ok, ok, I'm not mad at you for what you did to Rosie anymore @LeToyaLuckett. It was great seeing you again! #clemsonmoc #rosewood A post shared by Tom Joyner (@flyjocktomjoyner) on Apr 27, 2017 at 5:45am PDT

The singer and actress talked with The Tom Joyner Morning Show about her new album Back 2 Life, her role on Rosewood, her beginnings with Destiny’s Child and more in the exclusive interview above!



