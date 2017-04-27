LeToya Luckett: ‘I’ve Loved Hard & Had Challenges’; Talks New Album, Destiny’s Child

LeToya Luckett: 'I've Loved Hard & Had Challenges'; Talks New Album, Destiny's Child

LeToya Luckett is revealing the ups and downs of her love life through her new music.

The singer and actress talked with The Tom Joyner Morning Show about her new album Back 2 Life, her role on Rosewood, her beginnings with Destiny’s Child and more in the exclusive interview above!


Photos