LeToya Luckett: ‘I’ve Loved Hard & Had Challenges’; Talks New Album, Destiny’s Child

LeToya Luckett is revealing the ups and downs of her love life through her new music.
The singer and actress talked with The Tom Joyner Morning Show about her new album Back 2 Life, her role on Rosewood, her beginnings with Destiny’s Child and more in the exclusive interview above!
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
Celebrities From the South
49 photos Launch gallery
Celebrities From the South
1. Tavis SmileySource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 1 of 49
2. B.B. KingSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 2 of 49
3. Darius RuckerSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 3 of 49
4. BeyonceSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 4 of 49
5. Wayne BradySource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 5 of 49
6. Oprah WinfreySource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 6 of 49
7. Lil WayneSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 7 of 49
8. Jesse JacksonSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 8 of 49
9. James BrownSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 9 of 49
10. Luke WilsonSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 10 of 49
11. Owen WilsonSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 11 of 49
12. Bryan “Birdman” WilliamsSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 12 of 49
13. Sidney PoitierSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 13 of 49
14. Ray LewisSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 14 of 49
15. Kelly ClarksonSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 15 of 49
16. Jerry RiceSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 16 of 49
17. Ben VereenSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 17 of 49
18. Eartha KittSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 18 of 49
19. Kelly RolandSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 19 of 49
20. Morgan FreemanSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 20 of 49
21. Martin Luther King Jr.Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 21 of 49
22. Jamie FoxxSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 22 of 49
23. T.I.Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 23 of 49
24. Yolanda AdamsSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 24 of 49
25. Missy ElliottSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 25 of 49
26. Blake GriffinSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 26 of 49
27. Pharrell WilliamsSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 27 of 49
28. Sean Patrick ThomasSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 28 of 49
29. Kirk FranklinSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 29 of 49
30. Ruben StuddardSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 30 of 49
31. Johnny DeppSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 31 of 49
32. FantasiaSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 32 of 49
33. Muhammad AliSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 33 of 49
34. Chris “Ludacris” BridgesSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 34 of 49
35. Slim ThugSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 35 of 49
36. Chris RockSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 36 of 49
37. MonicaSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 37 of 49
38. Jermaine DupriSource:(Photo;PRphoto) 38 of 49
39. Lil' JonSource:(Photo;PRphoto) 39 of 49
40. CiaraSource:(Photo:PRPhoto) 40 of 49
41. The DreamSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 41 of 49
42. Justin Timberlake42 of 49
43. Pam Grier43 of 49
44. Rick Ross44 of 49
45. 2 Chainz45 of 49
46. Big Boi46 of 49
47. Erykah Badu47 of 49
48. Cee-Lo Green48 of 49
49. Gucci Mane49 of 49
comments – Add Yours