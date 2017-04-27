Oops. Serena Didn’t Mean To Tell Us She Is Pregnant

Social media mistakes strike again.

Turns out that Serena Williams didn’t INTEND to tell the entire world about her pregnancy. She simply hit the wrong button.

Serena recently chatted with Gayle King at the TED2017 conference and elaborated more on her pregnancy, her career and her fiance.

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark