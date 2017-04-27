Lifestyle
Drunk NYPD Officer Gets Stiffer Charges For Killing Woman In Car Crash

Officer Neville Smith has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the death of 22-year-old Vanessa Raghubar.

Foxy NC staff
police car on a emergency call

Source: Photo By Tom Carter / Getty


The police officer who allegedly killed a 22-year-old woman while driving drunk down a Queens, NY, highway has been hit with stiffer charges days after his arrest.

According to the NY Post, on Wednesday the Queens District Attorney’s office announced that they are upping the charges against Officer Neville Smith to include vehicular manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. While off-duty, Smith allegedly rear ended Vanessa Raghubar’s car on Sunday morning spinning her car into a tree and a light pole.

Raghubar died later at the hospital while her younger sister was left in critical condition with a broken hip and arm and a friend suffered scratches on his hands. Smith refused to take a breathalyzer, drug or a field sobriety tests at the scene.

“Drinking and then driving is a deadly combination. The defendant — a police officer bound to enforce the law — is now accused of breaking the law and with deadly consequences,” said District Attorney Richard Brown.

Vanessa didn’t drink,’’ Raghubar’s cousin, Diana Chand told the Post. “She refused because she was driving some of us back. They did blood tests at the hospital after she was hit — it showed she didn’t have a drop.”

So sad.

SOURCE: NY Post; DNA Info

