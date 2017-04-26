Lifestyle
Mental Spring Starts Here: Tracy G’s New Audio Vision Board ‘Bloomsville’ Will Teach You To Trust The Process

Feeling stuck in your current life's journey? These affirmations will help you break the cycle of negative thinking.

Foxy NC staff
TRACYG

Source: BRIANA HEARD / Briana Heard


How can we take the mumble jumble of our daily thoughts and craft them into something beautiful? Affirmations. And radio host/our partner in progress Tracy G. has created a new way to approach meditation that is relatable and fuckwithable.

Tracy G’s audio vision boards use words to repaint your mental canvas. She’s like our evolved, enlightened best friend in our heads and earphones.

Her new release, Bloomsville, urges us to be patient with the process as we grow. Like everything in nature, the seed to plant to blossom journey takes time–and nothing on this planet can expedite that process. So what do we do in the meantime? We restructure our perspective towards the discomfort.

“I created this project to remind myself and others that all worthwhile goals require strong rooting or else they slip away with ease. This audio vision board is comfort for the uncomfortable, but inevitable waiting periods of our lives,” Tracy said.

Tracy, joined by founder of BlackGirlInOm Lauren Ash, uses her words to help your mind shift with the seasons as the world does.

Get into this encouragement by plugging in, taking a deep breath, and listening below.


Photos