Battle Of The Divas: Aretha Franklin And Dionne Warwick Get Into It Over Whitney Houston

Hello Beautiful Staff
102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - Arrivals

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty


Aretha Franklin is accusing Dionne Warwick of creating a story that she was Whitney Houston‘s godmother. A story that Dionne shared while speaking at Whitney Houston’s funeral…5 years ago.

Aretha Franklin stated in an phone interview with the Associated Press, “She blantantly lied on me….fully well knowing what she was doing.”

Backstory: Aretha Franklin missed Whitney’s funeral as she was suffering from swollen feet and had to perform later that evening at Radio City Music Hall in New York (contractual agreement). At the funeral, Dionne Warwick said, “Ree’s not here, but she is here.” Ree is a nickname used to refer to Aretha Franklin by close friends. Dionne continued, “She loves Whitney as if she were born to her. She is her godmother.”

Days later, Cissy Houston, Whitney Houston’s mother, revealed that Aretha Franklin wasn’t Whitney’s godmother, but rather, Darlene Love. This upset Aretha Franklin, feeling that the comment was damaging to her, and made note to address it at a later date.

Well, that later date is five years later, bringing us to now. When questioned about why waiting so long, Aretha stated, “There’s been so much going on around her (Houston), around the service, around the drugs, around her and Bobby (Brown) supposed to be fighting, I didn’t want to add anything to that and I didn’t want to be a part of that.”

Aretha Franklin has known Whitney Houston since she was a child; however, revealed she was too busy to be anyone’s Godmother.

Apparently these old feelings (that potentially have never gone away), were even further revealed last week at the Tribeca Film Festival’s premiere of Clive Davis‘ documentary, “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives.” Aretha Franklin performed at the event and Dionne Warwick tried to talk to her backstage, extending an olive branch and saying, “Give me a hug.”

Aretha replied, “Oh hell no. You couldn’t be serious.”

Well, I guess we shouldn’t expect to see these two divas performing together anytime soon.

