Sasheer Zamata Talks About Her Exciting Role In ‘Sleight’

Foxy NC staff
Sasheer Zamata is showing off her acting chops in the new film Sleight that also stars Jacob Lattimore and Dule Hill.

The Saturday Night Live star called into The Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about her role in the film, her stand-up show and much more.

Check out the interview above!

Full trailer:


Photos