Sasheer Zamata Talks About Her Exciting Role In ‘Sleight’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Sasheer Zamata is showing off her acting chops in the new film Sleight that also stars Jacob Lattimore and Dule Hill.

The Saturday Night Live star called into The Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about her role in the film, her stand-up show and much more.

Check out the interview above!

Full trailer:



Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: