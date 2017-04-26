Entertainment News
John Legend Tell Us How You Really Feel About #45

Jodi Berry
John Legend Visits 'The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show'

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

John Legend was among those honored at the Time 100 gala as one of the most influential people in the world. Legend’s philanthropy has accomplished positive deeds all around the world, but he didn’t pull any punches when discussing Trump on the red carpet. I guess this means no invite any time soon to the White House!

