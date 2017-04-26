John Legend Tell Us How You Really Feel About #45

John Legend was among those honored at the Time 100 gala as one of the most influential people in the world. Legend’s philanthropy has accomplished positive deeds all around the world, but he didn’t pull any punches when discussing Trump on the red carpet. I guess this means no invite any time soon to the White House!

"I think he's a terrible president – he's manifestly unqualified" – @johnlegend on Donald Trump at #Time100 pic.twitter.com/hUa59VQVQy — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) April 25, 2017

