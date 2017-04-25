Shea Moisture Pulls Ad After Online Backlash

Photo by

TJMS
Home > Uncategorized

Shea Moisture Pulls Ad After Online Backlash

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Apparently, Shea Moisture didn’t learn much from the Pepsi debacle. The company is pulling an ad after an online backlash over it, which seems to exclude the Black women that helped them become relevant.

 

 

Online commenters dragged the brand for an ad that focuses on a biracial appearing woman and two white women, all struggling with various hair issues. Black women were vocal about their disdain for the ad, prompting Shea Moisture to issue a statement and pull the ad.

 


PHOTO: Shea Moisture

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Shea Moisture Pulls Ad After Online Backlash

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mary J Blige
Scandalous…Kendu Cheated On Mary J. Blige With Who???
 2 hours ago
04.26.17
Women's Empowerment - Taraji
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Is Fed Up…
 2 hours ago
04.26.17
John Legend Tell Us How You Really Feel…
 3 hours ago
04.26.17
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 4 hours ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 4 hours ago
04.26.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 6 hours ago
04.26.17
Our Funny Valentine: 100 Years Of Ella Fitzgerald
 22 hours ago
04.25.17
Women's Empowerment - 112
WE 2017: 112 Brings The Crowd To Their Feet!
 24 hours ago
04.25.17
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Beyonce & Jay Z Are Movin’ On Up…
 24 hours ago
04.25.17
Women's Empowerment - 112
WE 2017: 112 Brings The Crowd To Their Feet!
 24 hours ago
04.25.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Fashion Show
WE 2017: Fashion Show
 1 day ago
04.25.17
What Did Mary J. Blige Say About Ex-…
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Photos