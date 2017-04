Your browser does not support iframes.

04/25/17 – Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Arisha Hatch, Color Of Change’s Managing Director of Campaigns, about how the organization is sparking real change in the media and beyond including Bill O’Reilly’s ousting from FOX News.

For more information about Color of Change, visit here.

