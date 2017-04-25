Serena Responds Gracefully To Romania’s Tennis Coach Over Racist Remark About Her Unborn Child

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Serena Responds Gracefully To Romania’s Tennis Coach Over Racist Remark About Her Unborn Child

The tennis legend responds on social media to Ilie Nastase’s racist and sexists rants.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Tennis superstar Serena Williams responded Monday to racially insensitive comments about her unborn child’s skin color made by the captain of Romania’s Fed Cup team, ABC News reports.

Williams posted this message on Instagram, via ABC News:

“It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and (my) unborn child.”

The 23-time grand slam winner announced to the world on April 19 that she was 20 weeks pregnant. Rather than congratulate Williams, 70-year-old Ilie Nastase reportedly said, “Let’s see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?” according to Romanian and British media.

Since Williams’ fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, is White, Nastase is apparently commenting on the racial identity of the tennis star’s unborn child.

The tennis champion also called out Nastase on social media for “sexist comments” toward three women during Fed Cup matches over the past weekend.

According to the BBC, British player Johanna Konta was in tears on Saturday over the incident, which resulted in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) suspending Nastase.

Williams said, “I humbly thank the ITF for any consideration given to all the facts in this case. They will have my full support,” ABC News reported.

Nastase says he has nothing to apologize for regarding his remarks about Williams’ baby. “I want to know what word I used is racist?” he told the Associated Press.

Nastase did admit, however, that he lost his cool during his team’s match against Britain but thought the punishment was “crazy.”

Meanwhile, the ITF is investigating his remarks about Williams.

SOURCE:  ABC News, Associated Press, BBC

SEE ALSO:

Serena Williams & Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Are Engaged

Serena Williams Slays In 2017 ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’

Simone Biles' Most Adorable Instagram Moments

32 photos Launch gallery

Simone Biles' Most Adorable Instagram Moments

Continue reading Simone Biles’ Most Adorable Instagram Moments

Simone Biles' Most Adorable Instagram Moments

See Simone Biles' road to Rio unfold on Instagram.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mary J Blige
Scandalous…Kendu Cheated On Mary J. Blige With Who???
 2 hours ago
04.26.17
Women's Empowerment - Taraji
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Is Fed Up…
 2 hours ago
04.26.17
John Legend Tell Us How You Really Feel…
 3 hours ago
04.26.17
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 4 hours ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 4 hours ago
04.26.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 6 hours ago
04.26.17
Our Funny Valentine: 100 Years Of Ella Fitzgerald
 22 hours ago
04.25.17
Women's Empowerment - 112
WE 2017: 112 Brings The Crowd To Their Feet!
 24 hours ago
04.25.17
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Beyonce & Jay Z Are Movin’ On Up…
 24 hours ago
04.25.17
Women's Empowerment - 112
WE 2017: 112 Brings The Crowd To Their Feet!
 24 hours ago
04.25.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Fashion Show
WE 2017: Fashion Show
 1 day ago
04.25.17
What Did Mary J. Blige Say About Ex-…
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Photos