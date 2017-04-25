Local
Flood Warning In Triangle: Road Closures

Jodi Berry
Flood On Road During Hurricane

Source: Maurice Alcorn / EyeEm / Getty

Heavy rain is bringing a significant amount of dangerous flooding to parts of the Triangle. It’s easy to misjudge the depth of flood water, particularly at night. Sometimes the bridge or road masked by flood water may be completely washed out.

Think you can drive through flood waters? Think again

– Six inches of water at the bottom of most passenger cars cause drivers to loss of control and potential stall.

– A foot of water will float many vehicles.

– Two feet of rushing water will carry away most vehicles, including SUVs and pickups.

driving in flood water , flood warning

