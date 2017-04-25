Flood Warning In Triangle: Road Closures

Heavy rain is bringing a significant amount of dangerous flooding to parts of the Triangle. It’s easy to misjudge the depth of flood water, particularly at night. Sometimes the bridge or road masked by flood water may be completely washed out.

Think you can drive through flood waters? Think again

– Six inches of water at the bottom of most passenger cars cause drivers to loss of control and potential stall.

– A foot of water will float many vehicles.

– Two feet of rushing water will carry away most vehicles, including SUVs and pickups.

Due to flooding in areas, Raleigh police are asking drivers to avoid these roads. https://t.co/hy3uaAgKNC pic.twitter.com/t1dhRyfnSI — City of Raleigh (@RaleighGov) April 25, 2017

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: