Serena Williams Pens Sweet Message To Unborn Baby

Serena Williams‘ pregnancy announcement was a big surprise to everyone, now the mom-to-be is opening up on Instagram about her pregnancy.

She posted,

My Dearest Baby, you gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. from the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. -Your Mommy

I think we are more excited about this baby than the Carter twins.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.