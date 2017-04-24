TJMS
Home > TJMS

Serena Williams Pens Sweet Message To Unborn Baby

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Serena Williams‘ pregnancy announcement was a big surprise to everyone, now the mom-to-be is opening up on Instagram about her pregnancy.

She posted,

My Dearest Baby, you gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. 😉 from the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. -Your Mommy

 

I think we are more excited about this baby than the Carter twins.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

19 photos Launch gallery

Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Continue reading Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Fashion Show
WE 2017: Fashion Show
 2 hours ago
04.25.17
What Did Mary J. Blige Say About Ex-…
 4 hours ago
04.25.17
Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse…
 22 hours ago
04.24.17
Divorce?! Jesse Williams & Wife Call It Quits
 23 hours ago
04.24.17
Kim Zolciak’s Son Hospitalized After Dog Attack
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment - Taraji
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Is Fed Up…
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Bobby Brown
WE 2017: Bobby Brown Has A Special Message…
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - K. Michelle
WE 2017: K. Michelle Performs Live! [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Bishop Hezekiah Walker
WE 2017: Getting Our Praise On With Bishop…
 1 day ago
04.24.17
WE 2017: A Moment With Taraji P. Henson
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Mainstage
WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More!
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment Breakfast 2017
WE 2017 Breakfast: Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Behind the Scenes
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson, Darrin Hinson, Doug…
 3 days ago
04.24.17
Photos