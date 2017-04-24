Really?
Teen wears Black Lives Matter Inspired Dress To Prom

Jodi Berry
Couple taking a selfie at prom party

Source: Alija / Getty

I must say its an original, it’s a prom dress like no other. This teen used her prom dress to honor Trayvon Martin and the #BlackLivesMatter movemen. The dress includes several people on it, including Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, a young black woman who died in jail under mysterious circumstances and Tamir Rice, a black child who was gunned down by police while playing with a toy gun. The image is now going viral and gaining media attention.

The dress was designed by Florida-based designer Terrence Torrence.

What do you think of the dress?

blacklivesmatter prom dress

