WE 2017: Bishop Hezekiah Walker Performs Live! [VIDEO]

Bishop Hezekiah Walker brought the crowd to their feet at Women’s Empowerment 2017.

Pastor of the Love Fellowship Tabernacle in New York, the Bishop led a packed arena in praise and worship singing hits like “Souled Out,” “You’re All I Need,” and “Amazing.”

So, what’s your favorite Hezekiah Walker song? Take our poll and let us know!

