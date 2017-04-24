WE 2017: Bobby Brown Has A Special Message For Women [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bobby Brown took the stage at Women’s Empowerment 2017. Surrounded by a crowd of adoring fans, the R&B legend ran through his catalog of music singing hits like his late 1989 single “Roni” and his 1993 release “That’s the Way Love Is.”

Along with having killer pipes, Brown was always known for his prowess on the dance floor and did not hesitate to show fans that he still has “the moves!”

In step with the mood of the day — I mean it is Women’s Empowerment — Brown had a special message for the ladies:

“Y’all are the most beautiful thing on this planet. You have to know that. You have to take that with you — when you walk, when you sleep, when you cry, when you smile. Y’all are my comfort. You are all our comfort. A man’s world is nothing without a woman. We appreciate you from the bottom of our hearts.”

So, how does New Edition’s most notorious member look and sound onstage? Take our poll and let us know!

