RECALL: Harris Teeter Hash Browns Bags May Contain Golf Ball Pieces

Jodi Berry
A food company McCain Foods USA is recalling frozen hash browns that may have pieces of golf balls in them.

Eating the hash browns may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury to the mouth. People who have purchased the products are urged not to eat them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The Harris Teeter products were distributed after Jan. 19, and sold in stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Maryland. The bags have a production code B170119. Any bag that doesn’t have that code is safe to eat.

