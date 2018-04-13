Women’s Empowerment 2017 Event Schedule

Event Schedule
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Schedule
10:30am Doors Open
10:50am Welcome
11:00am “Something New on the Horizon”
Featuring: Andrea Harris, Kera Hansil, Kimberly Williams and Lisa Greene
Moderated by Jodi Berry
11:35am African Dance Experience by Motiv8
11:50am Performance by Koryn Hawthorne
12:10pm Performance by Jekalyn Carr
12:40pm Performance by Deitrick Haddon
1:10pm One on One Conversation with Michael Strahan
2:05pm Performance by Anthony Brown and Group TherAPy
2:30pm Local Showcase
3:10pm Fashion Show by Azani Couture Boutique
4:00pm “Lady Bosses: It’s Time to Boss Up”
Featuring: Adrianne Pinkney, Jennifer Harris, Kimberly Knight and Lesleigh Mausi Moderated by Karen Clark
4:40pm Special Address by Angela Rye
5:05pm Performance by Ruth La’Ontra
5:30pm Local Performance by Imani Pressley
5:40pm DJ Break featuring DJ Double J
6:00pm Performance by Faith Evans
6:50pm Performance by BBD
7:35pm Closing Remarks & Thank You