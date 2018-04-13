Women’s Empowerment 2017 Event Schedule

Event Schedule

**Schedule Is Subject To Change**

Women’s Empowerment 2018 Schedule

10:30am Doors Open

10:50am Welcome

11:00am “Something New on the Horizon”

Featuring: Andrea Harris, Kera Hansil, Kimberly Williams and Lisa Greene

Moderated by Jodi Berry

11:35am African Dance Experience by Motiv8

11:50am Performance by Koryn Hawthorne

12:10pm Performance by Jekalyn Carr

12:40pm Performance by Deitrick Haddon

1:10pm One on One Conversation with Michael Strahan

2:05pm Performance by Anthony Brown and Group TherAPy

2:30pm Local Showcase

3:10pm Fashion Show by Azani Couture Boutique

4:00pm “Lady Bosses: It’s Time to Boss Up”

Featuring: Adrianne Pinkney, Jennifer Harris, Kimberly Knight and Lesleigh Mausi Moderated by Karen Clark

4:40pm Special Address by Angela Rye

5:05pm Performance by Ruth La’Ontra

5:30pm Local Performance by Imani Pressley

5:40pm DJ Break featuring DJ Double J

6:00pm Performance by Faith Evans

6:50pm Performance by BBD

7:35pm Closing Remarks & Thank You

