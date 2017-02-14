The Matchmaking Duo Talk Valentine’s Day Do’s & Dont’s

02.14.17
2/14/17- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with matchmaking duo Tana Gilmore and Kellie Fisher to talk about their new podcast, LovHER and Valentine’s Day do’s and dont’s.

“We’re proponents of doing things as a team. Buy a Groupon or something that gets you to know each other a little better. So maybe the rock climbing.”

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

The Matchmaking Duo Talk Valentine’s Day Do’s & Dont’s was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

